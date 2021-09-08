Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

