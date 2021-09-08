ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ABB is well poised to benefit from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency. The company is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses. High capital expenditures might also affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Risks related to international exposure might impede its performance. Its earnings estimates have been raised for both 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days.”

Get ABB alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.