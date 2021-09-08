Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

