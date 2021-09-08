Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

