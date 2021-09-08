First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,020,000.

FIXD stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

