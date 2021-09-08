First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.