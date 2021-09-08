First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,933,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.