First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

