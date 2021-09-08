Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%.

Centogene stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15.

Get Centogene alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.