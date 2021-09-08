Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%.
Centogene stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
