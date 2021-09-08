Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

