Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.