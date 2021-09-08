First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB opened at $327.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.
BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
