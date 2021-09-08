First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $327.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

