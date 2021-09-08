PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,471,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 516.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

