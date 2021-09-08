Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000.

FNDA stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

