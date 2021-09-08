Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 345,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.