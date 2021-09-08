Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,040 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.