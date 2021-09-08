Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

NYSE WLK opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

