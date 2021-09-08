Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $298.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.