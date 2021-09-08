Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,999 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock worth $136,096,982 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.