Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

