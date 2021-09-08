Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 78.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,857 shares of company stock worth $26,053,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

