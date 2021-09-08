Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

