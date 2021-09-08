Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.89.

NYSE ENR opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Energizer has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

