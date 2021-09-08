Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $149.62 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $163.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

