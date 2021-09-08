Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.47 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $81.47 million and approximately $37.30 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $28.03 or 0.00060953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,337 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

