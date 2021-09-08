Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

