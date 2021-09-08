The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

