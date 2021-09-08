Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 33.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MKTX stock opened at $451.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.