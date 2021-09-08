CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.79 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

