Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

