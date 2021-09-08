Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-single digits yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

Shares of JCI opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.