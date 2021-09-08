Widercoin (WDR) Trading 28.3% Higher This Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $363,992.28 and $63,067.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00128365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00178803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.07245321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,315.25 or 1.00709365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.47 or 0.00751211 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.