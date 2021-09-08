Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 54,928 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $27,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.