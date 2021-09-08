Pundi X Price Hits $0.0075 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00150713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.70 or 0.00723432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

