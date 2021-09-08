Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

