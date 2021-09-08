Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.