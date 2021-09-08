Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

