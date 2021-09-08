Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

