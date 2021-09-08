Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

