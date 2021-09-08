Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Shares of CZR opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

