Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 93,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,224,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

