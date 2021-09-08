Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,289 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $289,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $380,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

