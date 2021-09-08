Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

