Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

