GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.