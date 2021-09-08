Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 88,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $318.46 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

