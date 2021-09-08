GAM Holding AG Sells 17,300 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.12% of Copa worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

