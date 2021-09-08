GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI opened at $1,953.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39,076.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,696.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,558.75. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

