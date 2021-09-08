GAM Holding AG Sells 16,545 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

