Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.